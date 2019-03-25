National Tyres and Autocare - Approved to Award Industry Accreditation

National Tyres and Autocare, one of the largest independent fast fit tyre specialists in the UK are pleased to announce that they have been approved to deliver the Automotive Technician Accreditation (ATA) in Light Vehicle Inspection. National’s ability to provide rigorous quality training and development was at the core of the approval granted by the Institute of the Motoring Industry (IMI).

The IMI is a professional association within the retail motor industry; leading the sector by upholding a gold standard in assessment and qualifications to its members. Accreditations like the ATA raise the standards within the industry and continual assessment keeps companies like National Tyres and Autocare ahead of their competitors.

Billy Mayley National’s Group Training and Development Manager believes in training employees to be the best in the industry. That is why National work with leading automotive training providers to deliver the latest management and technical training.

“We recognise that by unlocking the untapped potential of our current workforce and channeling this effectively we can further enhance the service provided and increase the company's overall performance. We remain committed to investing in our employees’ continual learning and development.”

In addition to the above, this accreditation also gives branch personnel, some with no previous qualifications, access to the new MOT Tester qualification that is currently successfully delivered throughout the company. This in turn means National Tyres and Autocare can now give more employees a greater opportunity to become MOT Testers – essential to supporting the thousands of MOTs performed every year. It also assists the business in selecting the right people, for the right location and to fulfil any potential future MOT vacancies.