General
National Tyres & Autocare are now Recruiting Nationwide
Want to work where your customer approach, teamwork and fast-fi t skills are really valued?Looking for a career that offers great rewards, benefits and promotion prospects? Congratulations, you’ve just found the perfect fit.
National Tyres is the UK’s leading independent fast-fi t specialist. Due to our continuing expansion, we’re looking for people at a range of levels in locations right across the UK:
• Branch Managers
• Assistant Branch Managers
• MOT Testers
• Autocare Technicians
• Tyre Fitters
If you have the relevant experience and are committed to delivering great customer service, we’d love to hear from you.
To apply, please email jointheteam@national.co.uk
Leave a reply