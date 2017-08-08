Now Recruiting Nationwide

Want to work where your customer approach, teamwork and fast-fit skills are really valued?

Looking for a career that offers great rewards, benefits and promotion prospects?

Congratulations, you’ve found the perfect fit.

National Tyres is the UK’s leading independent fast-fit specialist. Due to our continuing expansion we’re looking for people at a range of levels in locations right across the UK.

Branch Managers

Assistant Branch Managers

MOT Testers

Autocare Technicians

Tyre Fitters

If you have the relevant experience and are committed to delivering great customer service, we’d love to hear from you.

To apply, please visit jobs.national.co.uk

Or call the HR department on 0161 429 1246