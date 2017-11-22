The Goodyear Wrangler All-Terrain Adventure has received the prestigious ‘Tyre of the Year’ award from renowned Spanish magazine ‘Neumáticos y Mecánica Rápida’. With this award, the tyre continues to carry the legacy of the award-winning Wrangler family.

During this 18th edition of the ‘Neumáticos y Mecánica Rápida’ awards, different tyre manufacturers competed in the following five categories: touring car, industrial vehicle, motorcycle, 4x4/SUV and agricultural. After a fierce competition, the winners were selected by a jury of automotive journalists, workshop managers and also by popular vote.

"Receiving an award in the fastest growing segment is an honor," said Mike Rytokoski, Chief Marketing Officer at Goodyear Dunlop Europe. “Goodyear Wrangler has an exciting heritage in making the best off-road tyres. Winning ‘Tyre of the year 2017’ illustrates our technical leadership in this important segment.

With this win, the Goodyear Wrangler All-Terrain Adventure sets a new benchmark in the 4x4 / SUV category, after the Goodyear EfficientGrip SUV received the same award in 2012. However, this has not been the only accolade awarded to Goodyear by ‘Neumáticos y Mecánica Rápida’ magazine.