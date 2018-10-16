New ‘A’ Class exhausts added to Klarius range

Aftermarket customers will be pleased to learn that 15 new OEM quality exhausts have just been added to the existing Klarius range. Popular European hatchback models feature strongly in this new to range release. Next day delivery is available from the factory to distributors across Europe on all the new parts.

Those looking to source OEM equivalent replacement exhaust for the Mercedes A Class will find new additions for the A160 and A180 model years 2012 onwards in the list. Fiat’s immensely popular 500 1.2 also receives additional exhaust support, ensuring the retro design is coupled with modern emissions standards. For those who prefer a JDM feel to their morning commute, Mazda 2 owners can also be catered for with a complete exhaust system for the 1.5 litre version.

Klarius employs an extremely efficient in-house process for developing new aftermarket emission control systems to meet changing market demand. As one of Europe’s largest aftermarket exhaust manufacturers, Klarius has substantial R&D, testing and manufacturing capacity at its headquarters, ensuring a fast transition from the initial design phase to being in-stock.

A vast range of exhausts, catalytic converters (CATs), diesel particulate filters (DPFs) and accessories is held in-stock both at Klarius’ central stock warehouse, and by distribution stockists across Europe. Dynamic stocking procedures balance high demand items with more niche parts, so end customers of any size have instantaneous access to the entire Klarius range with next day delivery.

National stockists in the UK, Germany, France and the Nordic region already offer this consistent service level so European garages have the aftermarket emissions control support required to deliver quality repairs for the majority of motorists.