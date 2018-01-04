New Aftersales Manager at Pro-Align

Having already established a reputation for providing industry leading levels of aftersales care, wheel servicing equipment specialist Pro-Align has further boosted its credentials in this area with the appointment of a new aftersales manager.

Experienced aftermarket professional Nigel Jacob joins the business from a specialist automotive dealer consultancy where he was responsible for improving the profitability and customer experience at a number of Toyota and Lexus dealerships around the country.

“I’m incredibly excited to be starting this new role,” comments Nigel Jacob, aftersales manager, Pro-Align. “The company already has a great name for looking after its customers so it’s going to be an exciting challenge taking this up even further to the next level.”

As a qualified vehicle technician, Nigel has also previously worked as a patrolman for the RAC, and aftersales manager at VW, Skoda and Audi dealerships.

In his new position, Nigel will be responsible for ensuring that Pro-Align’s dealer and independent workshop customers continue to receive the very best levels of service, helping them to maximise their profitability and improve efficiency.

“We’re delighted to welcome Nigel on board and we’re sure that he will become a great asset to the business,” says Paul Beaurain, managing director, Pro-Align. “He has a phenomenal amount of experience and really understands how workshops operate which I’m sure will help us and our customers massively.”

