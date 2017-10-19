New Appointment at MAXAM - Jeff Hughes

MAXAM Tire International are delighted to announce, that, from October 1st 2017, Jeff Hughes has joined the team as Sales Director, GOTR (Giant Off The Road) tyres.

Reporting directly to MAXAM Global President, Martin West, Jeff will predominantly be responsible for driving and developing the sales and market share of Maxam GOTR tyres in the Mining and associated segments. Jeff will also be focusing on the ongoing long-term development of appropriate sales channels and the implementation of comprehensive product information and technical support.

Supporting MAXAM’s comprehensive range of specialty tyres, Jeff will focus on developing the mining segment primarily, along with some country specific responsibility.

Having just relocated to the UK from the UAE, Jeff has many years’ experience in the tyre industry, specifically working for the Goodyear Tyre and Rubber Company for the past 20 years. Jeff started his Goodyear career as a Truck Tyre Area Service Manager, and subsequently progressed to more responsible roles across many applications, in several International markets.

Jeff has specific relevant experience in the development and expansion of targeted growth opportunities – focusing on a solution-led proposition, and delivering to a set of pre-agreed outcomes and KPIs.

Martin West commented: “Please join me in welcoming Jeff to the team. We are confident given his track record and credentials, he will make a significant contribution to the performance of the MAXAM team.”