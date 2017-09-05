New appointments at Bickers

Motorcycle parts and accessories distributor, Bickers, welcomes Nikki McCluney as its new marketing manager. The experienced marketeer is tasked with cementing Bickers’ position as the one stop shop for all motorcycle needs, and supporting the long list of market leading brands on Bickers’ books, including: Ferodo, Motorex, Maxxis, Champion, CZ and D.I.D.

Nikki has over twenty years of senior level marketing experience under her belt, across retail, fast fit, fuel and light commercial vehicle sectors, and has previously held a position as marketing manager at HiQ Goodyear Dunlop. Nikki’s wider focuses will be on cultivating the existing UK dealer network and working with dealers to facilitate strong profit margins and continued consumer loyalty.

Bickers has also announced the appointment of Steve Durham as its new South West and South Wales area manager. The two wheel motorsport enthusiast brings with him years of experience and will aim to drive client relationships across the allocated regions.

The new South West and South Wales area manager will be responsible for maintaining communications with existing accounts and will be on the frontline dealing with dealer enquiries. He will also look to help grow the overall customer base at Bickers with the aim to increase turnover year on year.

Fi McMartin has been named as the new East Anglia area sales manager at Bickers. Fi has been part of the McMartin family business since 2011.

In her new role as the area sales manager in East Anglia, Fi will be joining a team of area managers in the UK. Day to day she will be on hand to offer personal customer care, provide support, and assistance to help customers with their business needs and sales targets.