Bridgestone, the world’s largest tyre and rubber company, has revamped its premium Blizzak winter tyre range. With a unique tread pattern and made with Bridgestone’s state-of the-art Nano Pro-tech compound, the Bridgestone Blizzak LM005 gives drivers exceptional control and safety even in challenging conditions. With Blizzak LM005, drivers can experience optimum performance in the wet, snow and on ice.

Ready for the unexpected



Winters across Europe are becoming more unpredictable, with new rainfall extremes, frequent sub-zero temperatures and snowfall in some areas for the first time in years.

In those challenging conditions, keeping trajectory and managing braking distance is a great concern for drivers. In the snow and ice, routine procedures such as uphill driving and avoiding obstacles become more difficult and treacherous to perform. Which is why the performance of the tyre – the only part of the vehicle to touch the road’s surface – becomes all the more important.



Bridgestone has developed the Blizzak LM005 to bring drivers peace of mind and convenience. Drawing on research of 20,000 drivers across Europe, the Bridgestone Blizzak LM005 was created with a strong insight into the expectations and real challenges they face to offer them outstanding control and safety in all winter conditions, especially on snow and ice.

Top Rated performance



Tested in various snow conditions to ensure the best overall performance, the Bridgestone Blizzak LM005 delivers outstanding snow & ice performance in addition to best in class wet grip and braking. Tested by TÜV SÜD – one of Europe’s most respected independent automotive testing institutes, Blizzak LM005 has been ranked in the industry’s top two for snow braking, snow traction and ice braking performances.

Like Bridgestone’s summer touring tyre Turanza T005, the Blizzak LM005 was also awarded best-in-class performance in wet grip and braking. This makes it the highest rated winter tyre for wet braking and cornering in TÜV SÜD tests, and the first winter tyre to achieve EU Label A in wet grip for its full line-up. With wet weather the most common challenging road condition faced during winter, the Bridgestone Blizzak LM005’s outstanding wet performance is a key feature of the tyre.

Dynamic design. Outstanding control.

The Bridgestone Blizzak LM005’s performance is the result of the latest in tyre engineering, with a state-of-the-art synergy between compound materials and tread design enhancing the grip on the road’s surface.

The tyre is made from Bridgestone’s Nano Pro-tech™ compound, which has a high silica content for enhanced performance in the wet and snowy conditions. The silica enables the tyre to stay soft even at very low temperatures, which ensures maximum traction. The use of Bridgestone’s new nano-selective compound mixing technology to improve the tyre’s silica dispersion combines with its robust compound behaviour to give the Blizzak LM005 a fully consistent performance across all winter conditions.

The tread has also been engineered to take on all wintery conditions. More lateral grooves on should area enhances the tyre’s digging mechanism on snow and ice and optimises the contact pressure of the tyre’s shoulder blocks when braking. While an increased void in the centre area of the tread pattern is applied to improve water drainage and snow trapping. The use of a zig-zag groove pattern improves the adhesion between the snow in the grooves and the snow on the road.

The Bridgestone Blizzak LM005’s 2D sipe design in the centre, 3D sipe design in the shoulder, and lateral grooves combine to give better grip in icy conditions. On the tyre’s wider sizes, longitudinal grooves are used to maximise water drainage.

Wide availability

Developed and manufactured in Europe, the Bridgestone Blizzak LM005 will be available in 2019 in 116 sizes (from 14’’ to 22’’), with 40 more to follow in 2020. The roll-out covers 92 per cent of market demand as well as 90 per cent in high rim sizes of 17” and above to accommodate most passenger cars and on road SUVs. 24 popular sizes will also be offered with Bridgestone’s unique DriveGuard Run-Flat Technology (RFT). With DriveGuard RFT, drivers can keep control and continue driving safely for 80km at speeds of up to 80km/h when the tyre experiences damage.

3PMSF and M+S markings make Bridgestone Blizzak LM005 compliant with all winter legislations in Europe. Bridgestone Blizzak LM005 keeps drivers going all winter long!