New Colour Scheme for Crypton’s 4-Post Lifts

It's been eight years since Crypton launched their first 4-Post lift to the range with its bright yellow posts. Now, the 4-Post lift has a new appearance, which has been revamped with a quality dark grey look. "When compared to the yellow posts, the dark grey presents a cleaner, more modern, quality look. We believe this new appearance better matches what we've become over the years and supports what we represent as a brand, as well as continue to better serve our customers," says Debbie Dunbar, Marketing Manager.

Its new appearance was first unveiled in June 2017 at Automechanika in Birmingham, the UK's leading exhibition for the automotive aftermarket. This was the perfect opportunity for existing and potential customers to see the new look and compare it against our current range of garage equipment. This includes our emissions tester and midrise scissor lift, which were both on display during the show. "The change to grey posts has not only given the lift a more modern appearance, but helped the MOT bay blend in with existing workshops. It has also achieved a consistent brand image with our service lifts and ATL scissor lifts," says Roy Prosser, Product Manager.

Crypton hopes you like the new look. Please feel free to add your comments onto theirTwitter page @CryptonUK. The yellow posts have now been replaced and will therefore no longer be available to purchase. For more information, please visit the Crypton website www.cryptontechnology.com