New Commercial Director announced for Hamaton’s UK head office

Following a period of continued growth, TPMS and tyre valve specialists, Hamaton Ltd, have announced the appointment of a new Commercial Director to assist with the planned expansion of its European operations.

Rachel Banton, who has progressed from within the company, has been awarded the title of Commercial Director, this recognises her contribution to establish Hamaton Inc in the U.S and the continued structural development of Hamaton Ltd within Europe.

In response to her appointment, Mrs Banton said: “Since I started working with Hamaton, I have been really pleased with how my role has developed and my responsibilities have increased as the company has expanded over time. I’m excited to see the new challenges and opportunities to come as Commercial Director.”

Managing Director of Hamaton Ltd, Martin Blakey, added: “In the time that Rachel has been with the company, she has been involved with a number important projects, including supervising the setup of our North American headquarters last year. With her proven experience, I know she will make a valuable impact as we continue Hamaton’s expansion across Europe.”