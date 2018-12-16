Cooper Tire Europe’s new Evolution Van tyre has been designed with the driver in mind. A durable tread compound for a long life span, excellent wet braking performance resulting in a B wet grip label, as well as a strong sidewall equipped with kerbing ribs to help reduce damage and premature wear, make the Cooper Evolution Van the perfect tyre for drivers and fleet managers.

The tyre is designed to deliver overall excellent value for money. Not only is it durable and strong, it offers low rolling resistance, so less fuel is used, making this latest addition to Cooper’s product range both economical and the tyre of choice for the smart van owner and fleet manager.

In terms of performance, the newly developed silica rich compound tread of this commercial van tyre offers stability when braking in wet conditions, and handling performance.

Another key feature of the Evolution Van tyre is its enhanced durable sidewall with protective kerbing ‘wear ribs’ which improve the longevity of the product. The depth of these kerbing ribs is 1.5mm, and a sidewall ‘buffer’ also helps to reduce premature wear and minimise kerbing damage.

Michiel Kramer, Marketing Director for Cooper Tire Europe, said, “Our new Evolution Van tyre has been developed in our European Technical Centre to suit the needs of its users, with a durable construction, high safety levels and an extensive fitment range covering more than 80 percent of the market. The Cooper Evolution Van strengthens our claim that Cooper tyres are built to last.”