New cordless impact wrench from Chicago Pneumatic

The new CP8849 ½” cordless impact wrench from Chicago Pneumatic offers a wealth of features designed to put the operator in full control. Unique in its class, the CP8849 delivers a powerful 850+ ft. lbs (1150+ Nm) and boasts four settings in forward – two of which are shut-off options – and one in reverse. This rugged, powerful and durable tool is ideal for general maintenance on light and heavy vehicles, tire changing on passenger vehicles, SUVs and light pickup trucks, and MRO applications.

“We’re very proud to offer the vehicle service industry the first true ½” cordless impact wrench in its power class with two shut-off positions,” says Yann Pasco, Global Business Development Manager for vehicle service at Chicago Pneumatic Tools. “With a choice of slow mode and fast mode, the CP8849 puts the operator in full control of tightening operations and proactively guides critical parameters such as torque to ensure thateverything is done properly.”

Chicago Pneumatic studied the usage of power tools while changing tires, and two key challenges emerged. Firstly, when operators need to do an initial approach to set up the bolt, they will use an impact wrench becauseit is quicker and easier than doing this task by hand. However, because the power on traditional impact wrenchescannot be controlled, they commonly start impacting and tightening the bolt instead of just performing a first approach. The slow mode setting on the CP8849 is the solution to this issue, meaning it can be used as a ‘snugging’ tool: it replicates the subtle pressure and precision of hand tightening required for a first approachwithout the impact wrench applying any undue force or tightening action.

The second challenge identified is to prevent operators under-tightening or overtightening when doing up the bolts. The CP8849’s fast mode allows the operator to tighten bolts at speed and with absolute confidence, as it will shut-off just before the maximum torque is reached. The operator can then simply finish off the tightening with a manual torque wrench, safe in the knowledge that the bolt has been tightened correctly. Fast mode is therefore a major advantage in delivering repeatable, consistent quality and safety in tightening applications.



In addition to the two shut-off modes, the CP8849 offers a 50% of maximum torque and a 100% of maximum torque forward setting, as well as a full power reverse setting. Each operating mode is easily set by pressing the selected option of the brushless motor. To make the operator’s job even easier, Chicago Pneumatic has introduced a unique feature: a display at the back of the tool which illuminates the selected mode. So, with a single glance and without having to change position, the operator knows exactly which setting is selected and whether the impact wrench is in forward or reverse.



The operating modes are accompanied by a number of other features that make the CP8849 easy and comfortable to use. The Side2Side forward and reverse system enables the user to select different settings with a single hand, while a thermo plastic rubber (TPR) over-molded handle guarantees a firm grip and sure handling. In addition, the CP8849 is equipped with four front LED lights that enable the operator to see clearly in dark spaces.



To ensure the CP8849 can withstand the rigors of professional vehicle service environments, it has shock-absorbing bumpers on each side and on top. A brushless motor ensures that this cordless impact wrench is also extremely durable.

The CP8849 ½” cordless, brushless impact wrench is available with either a 1” or 2” anvil. It comes equipped with two batteries and one charger, with 20V 4Ah or 20V 6Ah options.

