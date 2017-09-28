New Data BI Cube Showcases the next Phase of Encircles Report Centre

Encircle Marketing has just launched a new powerful business intelligence data cube, that allows it ‘Users’ an endless array of cross-tab reporting permutations.

In development for the last 18 months, Encircle’s Developers have been hard at work to produce a tool that will enable its clients to manipulate its entire dataset both across traditional Sell-Out Pricing and Internet Pricing.

An easy to use interface and quick building analysis, the Cube allows easy cross tabulation and charting of results. Director Jason Cunningham commented, “This exciting new development, will provide an almost endless choice to our Client base in terms of the data they wish to analyse and visualise our data.”

Features include: -

Summary Data – showing minimum/ average and maximum price collated

Variance Overtime – easy to manipulate data tables with movements flagged highlighted

Cross Tabulation – picking numerous data elements and plotting vertically/ horizontally

Multi-Country Analysis – ability to view data across any of Encircle's 14 countries, quickly and easily

Jason Continued, “Working in partnership with our Clients we are proud to have produced a solution that allows for bespoke/tailor-made reporting solutions rather than a generic Intelligence Tool that flatters to deceive. Our job doesn’t finish when then data is sent, given that we don’t see ourselves as a data warehouse or provider of information but rather a Research Partner that understand our Clients business’ and works with them to produce the right Intelligence as/ when needed.”

With Encircle reporting their data every data with instantaneous updates, access is available minutes after the research is collated. This then eliminates the typical delay that Users can experience between survey completion and availability of results

Jason ends by saying, “Faster interpretation/ faster results helps drive quicker/ better decision making. We hope our clients like what they see and ultimately use the tool to help drive competitive performance."