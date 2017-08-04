Dunlop’s Geomax® line of tyres are proven MXGP winners. In 2017, at World Championship Grand Prix level, Shaun Simpson and Clement Desalle have won MXGP races on Dunlop’s Geomax range. As a result of the learnings from this top-level competition, Dunlop has extended their Geomax range with the introduction of MX12.

The new Dunlop Geomax MX12, designed for sand and mud conditions, provides a significant step forward in performance over its MX11 forerunner due to three new design features:

Firstly, Dunlop has improved performance in sand and mud condition by optimising the tyre profile and pattern. The introduction of new V-Block technology gives better traction upon corner exit and an increased Contact Patch, helping braking stability.

Secondly, Dunlop has introduced a new tread pattern for tough mud and sand conditions , focusing on enhancing traction and slide control. The rear tyre features Progressive Cornering Block Technology providing stable cornering due to enhanced side grip and slide control.

Finally, optimum traction and shock absorbability has been improved by redesigning the casing construction. This features Carcass Tension Control System which creates an enlarged diameter of providing a greater footprint. This, combined with an evolution of the MX11’s proven macromolecular polymer, provides high durability.







