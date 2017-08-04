New Dunlop GP Racer D212 wins Performance Bikes Tyre Test

Respected magazine, Performance Bikes, has rated the latest Dunlop GP Racer D212 as the top tyre in a comparison test of five brands.

The magazine tested the tyres at the demanding Rockingham Motor Speedway in the UK. They used the 9-turn National Circuit for its combination of heavy braking zones, long traction areas and corner sequences that test a tyre’s ability to handle quick direction changes.

The magazines tested the slick versions of each of the tyre companies’ latest track day offerings and gathered feedback from two expert riders.

The first rider was Chris Walker, World Superbike race winner, and John McAvoy, Performance Bike Road Tester. Both testers rated the Dunlop as the top tyre in the comparison test, with top scores for the GP Racer’s turn-in and mid-corner behaviour. Both riders used the Kawasaki ZX-10R for the comparison test.

Walker described the Dunlop as having ‘Instantly transformed the front end and made the ZX-10R turn in like a full blown racing superbike!’ McAvoy agreed, giving the tyres 10/10 in this test.

Both test riders gave the GP Racer their top score for mid corne performance. ‘Tracked its line perfectly’ claimed McAvoy. ‘Great grip and feel from both ends’ claimed Walker.



McAvoy praised the feel of the tyre: “Loads of feedback, loads of confidence….the front turns so quickly and grips so much that it feels like a video game”



This is the latest success for the Dunlop GP Racer D212. Available in slick and road legal versions, the latter was used to win the final round of the French Superbike Championship – where Lucas Mahias rode the GMT94 Yamaha to victory in both Supersport races.