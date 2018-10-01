New ELDAN Super Chopper reduces the power consumed tremendously

Recent advances in the market of electrical components have made it possible for ELDAN to develop a frequency drive ELDAN Super Chopper with a significantly lower power consumption and a remarkably lower price than previous models.

For more than 20 years the ELDAN Super Chopper has been the first choice for a heavy-duty pre-chopper in any recycling process. It can be used for pre-chopping of most materials e.g. tyres without prior de-beading, cables and electronic and electrical waste, refrigerators, aluminium, municipal solid waste (i.e. MSW), wind turbine wings (cut-off), plastics and industrial waste. Part from the traditional hydraulic version, the ELDAN Super Chopper is now also available in frequency drive. The new ELDAN Super Chopper Frequency Drive has the strength, capacity and the function as the hydraulic version, but will also reduce the power consumed tremendously.

“We launched the ELDAN Super Chopper with frequency drive during the first quarter of 2018 and it has been very well received by customers. We already have five in operation and an additional five to be installed soon. The customers are located all of the world e.g. in Russia, Northern Africa, Ecuador and southern Europe.” says Jan Kjær, Manager R&D at ELDAN. “The energy consumption of the ELDAN Super Chopper with frequency drive is even lower than we first predicted. The start-up power is less than 10% of nominal KW, and the average power consumption is reduced by up to 50-60 %.”

The ELDAN Super Chopper is now available with frequency and hydraulic drive, as a single and twin rotor and as a heavy duty version.