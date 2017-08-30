New Falken video highlights the highs and lows of the Nurburgring

It’s exactly three months since Falken entered its BMW M6 and Porsche 911 in the iconic Nürburgring 24 Hours. Having started 37th and competing at the enduro for the first time in the company’s iconic blue and teal colours, the Japanese tyre manufacturer’s new BMW M6 GT3 driven by Peter Dumbreck, Alexandre Imperatori, Stef Dusseldorp and Marco Seefried eventually came home in an eighth in the arduous event that witnessed plenty of drama.

That included a collision, just four hours in on Saturday evening, that led to the retirement of the team’s Porsche 911 GT3. Using three film crews, helicopter and drone, Falken’s team has also created a film that catalogues the highs and lows of this race that sees over 140 cars compete on the legendary Nordschleife track.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0NfMlSMsCMI



