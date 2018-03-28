The new range will be presented officially during the press conference on April 23rd 2018 at 2.30pm at Paris Nord Villepinte, Convention Centre 5, first floor Room 511A + 511B

An enhanced range of products for construction and industrial applications by the Alliance Tire Group



Alliance Tire Group, strategic business unit of Yokohama Rubber Co., is an EUR 550 million marketing its products in over 120 countries across the globe.

At Intermat 2018 Alliance Tire Group will showcase a wide offer of tyres for wheel loaders, dump trucks, backhoes, utility tractors, skid steers, boom lifts, excavators, forklifts, bomb carts and telehandlers.

At the ATG booth (hall 5A, booth G012) will be the very new Galaxy LDSR 300 and Galaxy HTSR 400, part of the latest Radial OTR range, showcased to the public for the very first time in a French exhibition.

Best sellers in France will also be on display: Galaxy Beefy Baby III, the ideal choice for skid steer’s performing heavy duty applications for longer durations; Hulk SDS, the solid tyre for unsurpassed durability; Galaxy Yardmaster Ultra, the premium tyre built for standard heel-rims preventing breakdown of equipment vulnerable to punctures; Galaxy Yardmaster Ultra, the reliable partner for round the clock forklifts; Alliance 624, all steel radial tyre equipped to perform challenging operations and releases mud easily; Alliance 528 Dual Master, double the strength; Alliance 392, high load capacity tyre with high protection against cuts and punctures.