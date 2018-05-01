“Alliance Tire Group prides itself in being a full line supplier of off-road tyres for every market. As part of this strategy, we are proud to launch a new Galaxy radial OTR line. Galaxy has a long history of being the market leader for industrial tyres covering applications from skid steers to wheel loaders. Now we are expanding our offer to bring solutions using radial technology for our customers,” announced Peter Baur, President of Alliance Tire Europe.

The quest for more cost-effective operations at job-sites is compelling tyres to deliver high speed and efficiency. Galaxy Radial OTR range fits the bill perfectly. Thanks to decades of expertise of its Mother Company in OTR tyre industry, Galaxy is ready to bring to market tyres that are aligned with the specific requirements of each machine.

“In maintaining a continuous pulse on the market trend demands, Alliance Tire Group can adopt best practice to promptly satisfy the ever changing market needs. The introduction of the radial OTR aims to satisfy the request for a full fleet solution with a competitive pricing strategy,” added Simone Hainz, Product Manager for Galaxy in Europe.

