New GS automotive battery range now available

The new GS automotive range has been designed to meet the demanding needs of the ever-evolving modern car parc. The range offers a complete solution for the aftermarket having been simplified to three tiers. GS SMF conventional, EFB and AGM batteries all provide superior performance and excellent value.

Batteries in the new GS range are the first in the UK and Ireland to carry EN50342-1/6 European Standard performance markings which were recently introduced. These will improve customers’ understanding of the product’s technical capability and also highlight the differences between an OE battery and the equivalent private branded product.

James Hylton, General Sales and Marketing Manager at GS Yuasa Battery Sales UK Ltd said: “Our new GS range is sure to charge up the aftermarket and its launch marks a real evolution for the GS brand. With a simplified three-tier structure, the OE quality automotive range offers the best possible performance and value for our customers whilst providing excellent coverage of the European vehicle parc.

“There is growing interest around the new performance label markings which all GS automotive batteries now carry. We are the first manufacturer to label our batteries with this information after the standard’s recent introduction.

“With history stretching back to 1895, GS is the leading automotive battery brand in Asia and many other parts of the world. We are already experiencing a high demand for the new range from our distributors here in the UK and Ireland who can now enjoy outstanding reliability and power, perfected over a century of GS battery development.”

The new GS automotive battery range is supported by a powerful trade battery lookup site batterylookup.gs-battery.com. Based on GS Yuasa’s industry leading battery lookup technology, the system is the fastest, most-accurate battery finder available and provides users with the correct battery and detailed fitting information. To find out more about the new GS range and find your nearest GS distributor visit www.gs-battery.com