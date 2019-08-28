New home for Tyre Boss

Following exceptional growth in business, OTR tyre supplier, Tyre Boss, has upscaled and moved into a new premises that combines a larger warehouse with office facilities; bringing all operations under one roof.

The move is a wholly positive one for customers who will now benefit from even swifter service. The new building has enabled Tyre Boss to stock additional tyres in all the most popular sizes which will mean deliveries can be expedited quicker.

Staying put in the Cardiff area, the company is now located at Unit 14A1 Kingsway Buildings, Old Sony site, Bridgend Industrial Estate CF31 3YH which is a large, well designed industrial estate with excellent access to local road links. The building was also selected to meet the future expansion of Tyre Boss.