New HR Director at Hankook Tire Europe

Premium tyre maker Hankook has announced the appointment of Thomas Jacobi as new Human Resources Director for the European headquarters, starting on 1st March. Based in Neu-Isenburg, he is responsible for managing the Human Resources division for the European region. Jacobi has more than 13 years of experience in human resources and has worked for companies in different branches. Following his degree in law, specializing in the protection of industrial property and European law, the 43-year-old worked as Senior Human Resources Specialist in an electronics company and as HR Generalist EMEA in a company for navigation developments after passing his bar examination. Prior to being appointed HR Director at Hankook Tire, Jacobi was Senior Regional Director for the EMEA region for a global telecommunication company.

“We would like to give Mr. Jacobi a warm welcome in his new position at Hankook,” said Han-Jun Kim, President of Hankook Tire Europe. “With him, we have found the right successor for this position with abundant experience and expertise we can trust and build on, to further our human resources strategy for Europe, which is Hankook’s largest and most important region. Thanks to his international experience, including comprehensive knowledge in the fields of change management and organisation development, he has the outstanding credentials necessary to be able to set the right focus in this key position.”

“I am happy to be taking on the task of new Human Resources Director for Hankook in Europe,” added Jacobi. “I am looking forward to contributing my experience to an internationally successful company like Hankook. It will be important to further promote the cultural change that has already been initiated and to extend recruiting efforts. As a motorsports and vintage car enthusiast, I am fully aware that the branch has high expectations of the technical know-how of its employees. This will be one of the focuses of human resources development.”