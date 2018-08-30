Absolute Alignment, the UK’s leading supplier of wheel alignment equipment, has designed an all-new tool for workshops to make four wheel alignment both simpler and quicker.

Developed specifically for use with Bluetooth Pro and Bluetooth Lite wheel aligners, currently Absolute Alignment’s most popular products, a newly launched drop bracket means wheel alignment can be carried out on a two-post lift or chassis lift with a high-tech and lightweight alternative to the popular wheel alignment stands.

This wheel alignment equipment upgrade is available now from the experts at Absolute Alignment.

Chris Dear, Absolute Alignment’s Technical Director, said, “Our technical team has been working hard to get this product ready to launch, and available to customers, before the autumn.

“The interest we have received to-date, just from existing garages that we supply, has been fantastic. It is a simple innovation that is a real game changer in our industry.”

Absolute Alignment supplies an array of wheel alignment equipment to suit workshops of all sizes, and is the only UK provider with a full range of Bluetooth wheel aligners suitable for cars and commercial vehicles– including those equipped with the latest generation of ADAS.

For more information on the Bluetooth Pro and Bluetooth Lite wheel aligners that are compatible with Absolute Alignment’s new drop bracket, visit: www.absolutealignment.co.uk.

Follow Absolute Alignment on Facebook and Twitter, for news and product updates:

https://www.facebook.com/AbsoluteAlignment// https://twitter.com/aawheelaligners?lang=en