Goodyear has developed a tailor-made concept tire to meet the manufacturer’s specific requirements for this new Land Rover production preview, a premium off-road leisure vehicle with the capability to go anywhere, aimed at the luxury end of the SUV/4x4 market.

The tread and sidewall of the tire express the vehicle’s design philosophy. The tire carries the ‘Discovery’ naming on the sidewall, with the spokes of the rim flowing seamlessly into the side wall design. The tread, with its deep grooves, provides excellent grip for challenging off-road conditions. Furthermore, the letters ‘X’ in the tread pattern from the Discovery SVX logo reinforce the identity of the concept vehicle.

Goodyear has a long-standing supply relationship with Land Rover, with many approved fitments across its range. Most recently, new fitments have been announced for the new Land Rover Discovery and the Range Rover Velar.

“We are very proud that our concept tires are showcased on the exciting Land Rover Discovery SVX production preview, as presented by Jaguar Land Rover's Special Vehicle Operations in IAA 2017. It represents a further confirmation of Goodyear’s capability of meeting leading car manufacturers’ requirements and translating them into innovative designs”, commented Nick Harley, Goodyear's Managing Director OE Consumer EMEA.