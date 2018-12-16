Bridgestone,one of the the world’s largest tyre and rubber manufacturer, will be the exclusive supplier for the newly launched Renault Mégane R.S. Trophy with high-performance Potenza S001 and Potenza S007 tyres. The 1.8-litre turbo engine model is the latest addition to the Mégane R.S. Trophy family, and features Renault Sport’s latest innovations to enable even greater performance than previous generations. To maximise Mégane R.S. Trophy’s capabilities, Bridgestone specifically engineered every aspect of the S001 and S007 tyres.

This vehicle passes the symbolic 300hp (220kW) mark for the first time in the R.S. range,’ states Thierry Landreau, Engineering Director - Renault Sport Cars. ‘The increased power from the 1.8 litre turbo engine delivers far better acceleration. This New Mégane R.S. Trophy also uses 4CONTROL technology – a four-wheel steering system that delivers outstanding agility through tight turns and great stability when going at higher speeds. And Bridgestone developed the Potenza S001 tyres to make this level of performance a reality on the road. The Potenza range is renowned for offering a high degree of grip, so it is perfect for the vehicle’s power.’

Bridgestone is the exclusive tyre provider for the new Renault Mégane R.S. Trophy, with its 19” Jerez wheels pre-fitted with the Potenza S001 tyres. Bridgestone’s aim was to create a tyre that would enable the vehicle to deliver on its power, control and sporting capabilities.

‘The Mégane R.S. Trophy is a hot hatch and RENAULT SPORT a great specialist. From their specifications, we designed the Potenza S001 on this basis. We put larger blocks on the outside of the tread pattern to improve dry handling and braking, and smaller blocks on the inside to optimise performance in the wet,’ explains Mark Tejedor, Vice President of Original Equipment for Bridgestone in EMEA. ‘This improved the contact line for a better connection with the road’s surface and enhanced stability at high speed. It also increased the lateral forces, making it possible to corner quickly – a must for a hot hatch.’

However, the innovations extended beyond tread pattern and groove geometrics. The tyres are made from an advanced material compound and feature a reinforced sidewall, increasing the stiffness of the tyre carcass and improving responsiveness and cornering power.

Seamless collaboration delivering superb accuracy

‘We reduced the rolling resistance – keeping the Potenza S001 in line with regulations for today and tomorrow – and secured the EU Grade A label for wet grip,’ explains Tejedor. ‘Designing and producing tyres in Europe for a vehicle being engineered in Europe allowed us to work closely together at every step.’

The closeness of this collaborative approach was also felt by those at Renault Sport Cars: ‘We were genuinely fine-tuning every little update with each other,’ says Thierry Landreau. ‘Having the Bridgestone team on-board early on meant they knew exactly what was needed. The result is that you can feel an incredible accuracy in the vehicle’s performance.’

The 2018 Renault Mégane R.S. Trophy will be available from dealerships in 2019. And in 2019, the new Renault Mégane R.S. Trophy will be also available with Bridgestone Potenza S007 tyres. Specifically developed for Renault Sport, the Potenza S007 will provide the new Mégane R.S. Trophy with even more direct steering, increased grip when cornering and greater durability for sports driving. And marked with an “R.S.” logo on its sidewall, the S007 is unique and immediately recognizable, like the Mégane R.S. Trophy it has been engineered for the Potenza S007 has been extensively tested on both road and track in partnership with Renault Sport to ensure the best performance match with the car.