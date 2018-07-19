New Magna M-Terminal tyre for terminal tractors and trailers

Magna Tyres Group are delighted to add the Magna M-Terminal to their tyre range. After an extensive trial and testing period the tyre has now been released to the market. It is intended to provide their clients with a long list of advantages. The performance of the Magna M-Terminal is second to none. It offers high traction and durability in tough, demanding applications. Available in the sizes 280/75R22.5 and 310/80R22.5, the Magna M-Terminal fits onto the most commonly and standardly used equipment in the industry.

As part of their best series yet, the Magna M-Terminal tyre is manufactured consistent with the most recent Magna Radial Tyre Technology. It is specifically designed for terminal tractors and trailers. Mainly used for industrial applications pertaining all sorts of cargo.

With the reinforced sidewalls on the Magna M-Terminal the tyre has exceptional damage resistance in the form of puncture protection. The new and improved exterior is also extremely well protected against heat build-up inside the tyre.