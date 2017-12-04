New marketing Manager for Davanti

Davanti Tyres a UK based tyre brand, which now operates across 22 countries since its launch in 2015, appoints Emma mercer as their new marketing manager.

Emma brings a host of transferable skills to the table in her role as Marketing Manager, where she will be in charge of managing the marketing of the house brands; Davanti, Landsail and Evergreen. With a keen interest in the automotive sector and an innate desire to achieve, she will make it her mission to take these tyre brands to new heights. With plans to streamline the inter-departmental processes, and brand specific strategies lined up to feed through into the coming year, Emma is keen to make her mark in the business from the outset.

“I am tremendously excited to be joining such an innovative and forward-thinking business. To have the ability to work with, and drive forward, a pivotal department of a rapidly expanding company, and to continue to grow alongside it, is exactly the kind of opportunity that I have been seeking.”

Sean Maddocks, Sales Director at Davanti Tyres, has commented, “We're really pleased that Emma has joined this team in this key position. We interviewed dozens of candidates and Emma stood out as being perfect for the role. Our marketing department has grown significantly over the last two years, and we're planning to expand our marketing reach even further in the UK & globally with Emma at the helm."

