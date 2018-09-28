General
New National Account Director for Fleet joins National Tyres and Autocare
National Fleet are pleased to welcome Jonathan Quinn as their new National Account Director. Reporting to Fleet Sales Director Mike Daniels the appointment requires Jonathan to take on a strategic role in driving new business as well as developing and nurturing loyal accounts to maximise positive engagement and boost revenue.
Jonathan brings with him an impressive twenty-one years’ experience working in the Fleet automotive industry. Prior to his new appointment, he headed up the sales department of Leasys UK; a contract hire company serving the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Group.
A keen understanding of finance kick started his career in banking including sub-prime lending and debt collection before progressing into the motor financing area. From then he developed a working knowledge of financial regulations for the market which took him into leasing and contract hire with Lex Vehicle Leasing.
A year spent in Perth Australia working with business statistics company Dun & Bradstreet, sharpened his skills in analysing financial risk and also widened his views on a global level. He looks forward to bringing his perspective to the new role.
Mike Daniels commented: “I’m delighted to welcome Jonathan to the National Fleet Sales Team and am very much looking forward to working together to further develop National Fleet’s service offering to our client base.’
