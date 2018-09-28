National Fleet are pleased to welcome Jonathan Quinn as their new National Account Director. Reporting to Fleet Sales Director Mike Daniels the appointment requires Jonathan to take on a strategic role in driving new business as well as developing and nurturing loyal accounts to maximise positive engagement and boost revenue.

Jonathan brings with him an impressive twenty-one years’ experience working in the Fleet automotive industry. Prior to his new appointment, he headed up the sales department of Leasys UK; a contract hire company serving the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Group.

A keen understanding of finance kick started his career in banking including sub-prime lending and debt collection before progressing into the motor financing area. From then he developed a working knowledge of financial regulations for the market which took him into leasing and contract hire with Lex Vehicle Leasing.

A year spent in Perth Australia working with business statistics company Dun & Bradstreet, sharpened his skills in analysing financial risk and also widened his views on a global level. He looks forward to bringing his perspective to the new role.

Mike Daniels commented: “I’m delighted to welcome Jonathan to the National Fleet Sales Team and am very much looking forward to working together to further develop National Fleet’s service offering to our client base.’