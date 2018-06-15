New products and further global momentum from Triangle

Having launched an ambitious challenge to take the Triangle brand forward to being established as a global brand in September 2016. During the past eighteen months the company has built international offices around the world in Milan (for Europe), Dubai (for The Middle East & Africa), Bangkok (for South East Asia) The USA, Panama and India.

Tyre Trade News spoke with Wayne Foster - General Marketing, Global Marketing and Angelo Giannangeli – Marketing Director for Europe for Triangle with Wayne initially pointing out that for the very first time the company has established teams of sales professionals all over the world who are working closely with our growing band of customers.

He adds, “Of course the current TBR levy situation on Chinese brands has meant that for the moment Triangle has ceased truck tyre production for Europe due to the uncertainty in the market and this show is all about our car, SUV and All Season ranges.”

Triangle is launching five new products at The Tire Cologne show – including the AdvanteX TC101 Touring, AdvanteX TR259 SUV, SeasonX TA01 All Season and AdvanteX TR281 GripXMT Off Road with all tyres making their debut in Europe.

The AdvantaX offers increased benefits in mileage and handling performance whilst the AdvanteX SUV and Grip 4x4 provides improved noise reduction, steering precision and maximised off road driving experience. The SeasonX has been specifically produced to combat all challenging weather and road conditions through enhanced traction on all surfaces including snow filled roads. Angelo adds, “With an active global presence in 165 countries and four manufacturing plants. Triangle aim to continue delivering a world class product portfolio for the international original equipment and replacement markets and this show has proved to be the perfect platform to showcase our drive and ambition for the future.”