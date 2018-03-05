The New Renault Mégane R.S. has been updated with state-of-the-art technology for greater agility, efficiency and driving enjoyment. These innovations still rely on the right tyres which is why Bridgestone engineered every aspect of the Potenza S001 to match the new design of the iconic French hot hatch.

“The Mégane R.S. is a hot hatch therefore we designed the Potenza S001 on this basis. We put larger blocks on the outside of the tread pattern to improve dry handling and braking, and smaller blocks on the inside to optimise performance in the wet,” explains Christophe de Valroger, Vice President of Original Equipment for Bridgestone Europe. “This improved the contact line for a better connection with the road’s surface and better stability at high speed. It also increased the lateral forces, making it possible to corner quickly.”



However, the innovations extended beyond tread pattern and groove geometrics. The tyres are made from an advanced material compound and feature a reinforced sidewall, increasing the stiffness of the tyre carcass and improving responsiveness and cornering power.

“We reduced the rolling resistance, keeping the Potenza S001 in line with regulations for today and tomorrow and obtained the EU Grade A label for wet grip,” explains de Valroger. “Designing and producing tyres in Europe for a vehicle being engineered in Europe allowed us to work closely together at every step.”

The 2018 Renault Mégane R.S. will be available from dealerships in March 2018.