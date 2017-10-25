New research reveals that 7 out of ten (71%) of motorists with cars over three years old, rely on their local independent garage for servicing and repairs, while just 18% use the dealer, or garage from which they bought the car.

The research, commissioned by MyCarNeedsA.com, shows that the majority of motorists are loyal to their local independent garage, with 74% of respondents saying they rely on them for all their servicing, MOT and repairs.

However, although most motorists will return to a garage if they’ve had a good experience, over a quarter need help with choosing a reliable and trustworthy garage. Of those that need recommendations, 11% will ring round to get the best deal; 7% will ask a friend for recommendations; 4% will look up businesses online; and 4% will use an online comparison site to check prices, reviews and services in their local area.

The research also reveals that almost a third (30%) of respondents dislike booking servicing, MOTs and repairs, while a further 15% dislike searching for a reliable garage they can use. For many motorists (85%), using an online service to compare garages and prices is preferable to making a booking with a garage themselves (15%).

Scott Hamilton, Managing Director of MyCarNeedsA.com commented: “The research is great news for independent garages, as it shows there is a huge amount of customer loyalty, if motorists are happy with the quality of service they are receiving.

“Many motorists feel more comfortable going online to find a garage and source a quote, rather than dealing with garages directly. This gives garages a great opportunity to capture incremental customers by having a strong presence online. We have seen increased conversions for garages that clearly explain what customers are getting for their money in plain English and reference their parts and labour guarantees.

“Our network of garages are enjoying the benefits of quality MOT, servicing and repair leads from customers in their local area which we pass onto them, as consumers look for the best deal from approved businesses. Motorists can choose the best quote for them, whether it’s based on convenience, recommendation or price.

“We work closely with reputable garages to give motorists a quality service, at the right price. So it’s a win, win situation. The garages enjoy incremental income from jobs booked through us, which that they wouldn’t have otherwise.”

MyCarNeedsA.com now works with 4,000 dealers, garage and workshop partners nationwide. Only Authorised Repairers provide quotes for work, after a thorough vetting process and only genuine parts are used on all customer vehicles. Service books are stamped and a 12 month guarantee on all parts and labor is provided. Eighty per cent of jobs generated by MyCarNeedsA.com for its service providers are grade A.