New research from Milton Keynes based tyre fitment company, Just Tyres, reveals drivers’ knowledge of 2012’s EU tyre label legislation and the results are quite shocking. More than two thirds (67 per cent) of drivers are unaware of EU legislation and only one in 10 drivers (15.5 per cent) knew that the legislation existed. Are you one of them?

Back in 2012, the tyre industry experienced a major shake-up when EU tyre labelling for all UK tyre manufacturers, distributors and retailers was introduced. From then on, every tyre needed to be tested and measured for three specific ratings; fuel efficiency, wet grip and noise levels.

Each of these ratings are obtained by the manufacturers carrying out testing and measuring the results, and this then gives each section a rating from A to G for fuel efficiency and wet grip and a decibel measured from a rolling road external noise test.

The new research commissioned by Just Tyres proves drivers don’t pay much attention at all. Key findings from the survey found that:

· More than two thirds (67 per cent) of the people that were asked had never heard of EU tyre labelling

· Slightly more than one in 10 (15.5 per cent) of the people surveyed were aware that it existed

· Nearly one fifth (17.5 per cent) of people were unsure if they had heard of it or not

· Only one in 10 (10.8 per cent) of those people surveyed had utilised the label information to make an informed decision when purchasing tyres

Just Tyres Marketing Manager Tina Newman, said: “As the government is currently working through Brexit deals, we thought it was the perfect time to see what impact the EU labelling legislation has had on people buying tyres in the UK. Our research results show that whilst the EU labels were put in place to help consumers make a judgement on the best tyre in the three specific areas measured, many drivers have failed to even acknowledge the legislation's existence.

Tina continues: “Whilst the energy ratings for an electrical appliance seem to be the norm, consumers are not utilising the tyre label information as a basis for deciding which tyre to purchase. This could be due to a lack of knowledge or perhaps because all tyres, after all, are just round and black and buyers prefer to consult with the tyre experts to assist in the buying process?”

“At Just Tyres, we take a different approach and ensure that our customers are aware of the tyre label ratings of the tyres we recommended, prior to fitment as all ratings can be easily read online when drivers are selecting their tyres.”