Härkingen/Switzerland, 29.08.2018 – At Tire Cologne 2018 RONAL GROUP presented as one of the special highlights the new design RONAL R64. It is available on the market as of now.

The RONAL R64 design is a powerful light truck wheel which was designed for heavy payloads up to 1.400 kg. This wheel is special because it has a graphic design with a special structure on the spokes. The R64 is not only convincing with its striking, eye-catching appearance – the five-spoke wheel is also very robust at the same time. It can therefore be used as a perfect upgrade for light commercial vehicles, family transporters, vans and SUVs of higher weight. The RONAL R64 is suitable for the VW T6, Ford Transit, Citroën Spacetourer, Peugeot Traveler, Toyota Proace and SsangYong Rexton.

The R64 wheel will initially be available in 7.0x17 inch size with the five-hole connection. It is available in silver and jet black matt-front diamond cut surfaces. The diamond cut process is used for the latter. The RONAL R64 design is available from now on.