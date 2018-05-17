New Technology Launched To Tackle Tyre Under-Inflation in Fleets

UK technology company Wheely-Safe has launched a new easy-to-fit tyre pressure management system (TPMS) for car, van, minibus, plant and trailer operators designed to make it simple for both drivers and fleet managers to keep on top of tyre pressures.

Wheely-Safe Light – a licenced Michelin product – is an intuitive, low cost, and extremely effective retrofit system suitable for use on tyres with pressures from 22 - 86 psi. It comprises a set of robust TPMS sensors which replace the traditional valve caps and auto-pair with a small solar-powered windscreen display to alert the driver of any tyres in distress through loss of pressure, fast leakage or an increase in temperature – often the sign of an impending tyre blowout.

It also includes a contactless tyre pressure checker which, when held next to the sensor, displays the exact pressure via the digital readout – without the hassle of connecting a pressure gauge to the valve, which removes air and is unhygienic.

Steve Jackson, Managing Director of Wheely-Safe, says: “This is the perfect system for fleets as there are no batteries to change in the sensor or display unit, no cables to route and no complicated set-up. It’s literally plug-and-play and can be fitted by anyone in just a few minutes – with options available for linking it to on-board telematics systems.

“Our patented ‘search and assign’ technology also means you can hook up to a trailer with our sensors fitted, and move sensors between different wheel positions, without any reprogramming required. The sensors can also be fitted to vehicles with different tyre pressures on different axles.”