Micheldever Tyre Services (MTS) has vowed to 'never stop investing in its ambition to make TyreClick the best tyre selling site in the business' following a major upgrade of the website.

In one of the biggest and most significant investments into TyreClick since its launch in 2014, the site - developed by MTS to help its independent customers compete for internet driven business - has been equipped with a raft of new design and user functionality features.



In particular viewing of the TyreClick site through a mobile phone has experienced considerable growth in the past year, so much so that it’s forecasted to be the most used device in six months time.

Further features include a more refined search option to allow users to filter out specific tyre brands and tyre types and a MOT booking facility enabling users to submit their registration number to identify any upcoming MOT, which will then allow the user to book their test instantly online.

Alan Baldwin, sales director at Micheldever, said: “While TyreClick continues to be an extremely powerful e-commerce tool for our network of independent tyre dealers, we are not resting on our laurels in our desire to improve it further. With this latest round of investment in time and money in the TyreClick website, we are recognising the changes in how consumers use websites and demonstrating to our partner dealers our ongoing commitment to assisting them in growing their business digitally.

“Looking to the future we are not going to stop investing in the site, as we continue to press on with our ambition to have the best tyre selling site in the business and ensure our partner dealers have the best opportunities to sell or compete online.”