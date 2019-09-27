New VF tyres from Continental offer farming flexibility

The new range of very high flexion (VF) agricultural tyres, which will be launched at Agritechnica in November, feature a more flexible side wall. On the road this enables the vehicle to carry forty percent more load than a standard tyre at the same pressure. Alternatively, in the field, the pressure of VF tyres can be lowered by forty percent compared to standard tyres, even when carrying the same load. This spreads the weight of the vehicle over a larger surface area and reduces soil compaction.

VF tyres also offer time and fuel savings. The more flexible construction of the tyre makes it possible to transition from the field to the road without adjusting the pressure. At the reduced pressure required for field use, the tyre can also run at full speed on the road yet deliver the same fuel efficiencies as a standard tyre at road pressure.

“These tyres deliver what farmers need; the opportunity to drive to a job and start work without having to change tyre pressure. VF represents the biggest fundamental shift in tyre design for years,” explains Richard Hutchins, Continental UK sales manager.

Continental has invested in a dedicated agricultural tyre research and development facility at its factory in Lousado, Portugal. The new VF tyre will be available for both tractors and combines and has been developed with a new, more flexible bead design to soak up the stress agricultural tyres experience during varied farm work.

Patented N.flex technology used in the construction of the VF tyre improves impact absorption whilst also helping the tyre return to its original form after heavy use. “Continental has developed VF tyres that are safer, longer lasting and kinder to the soil. We expect to see the first VF tyres available in the UK in February 2020,” concludes Richard.