NEW VREDESTEIN BOOTS FOR SSE WOMEN’S FA CUP PLAYER

When performance and control on all kinds of grounds is important, there is no better choice than a set of Apollo Vredestein Quatrac 5 all-season tyres. 

Kidderminster Harriers Ladies FC player Lauren Wyatt knows how to get the most traction both on a football field and on the road. She took delivery of her Quatrac 5 tyres, which were fitted to her Mini ahead of the game which Lauren and her team won 2-0 at AFC Telford United Ladies (September 2), as part of the SSE Women’s FA Cup competition*. 

“I am well acquainted with the need for stability, good acceleration and handling in all sorts of weather,” jokes Lauren. “I knew that Vredestein’s all-season Quatrac 5 were the best choice for someone who doesn’t like to compromise on performance in all conditions, and am delighted that the brand has agreed to sponsor me".

