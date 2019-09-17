Specifically redesigned for low loaders and platform trailers, MWheels has launched its next generation 7.5 x 19.5 Xlite and Xbrite forged aluminium wheels which have improved cornering fatigue test results by over 50 percent.

An increase in the disc width by 2mm for additional strength and a revamped disc-to-rim transition profile to reduce stress means the wheel achieved 2.7m cycles compared to 1.3m against the outgoing model. The Association of European Wheel Manufacturers (EUWA) standard is 1m.



The company will initially target premium sector relevant OE trailer manufacturers in the UK and Germany.



Three eight stud variations are available, with 26mm, 30mm or 32mm stud hole variants weighing just 19.2kg and compatible with 285.70 R19.5 tyres. All wheels have a load capacity of 3,040kg and have been tested to TUV standards.



The 7.5 x 19.5 wheel is MWheels third forged aluminium launch in as many months. There has also been a new 11.75 x 22.5 for rigorous heavy-duty application vehicles including tipping, walking floor, logging and plant trailers and a 9.00 x 22.5 suitable for a wide remit of commercial vehicle uses.



Xlite and Xbrite wheels, which are five times stronger and 40 percent lighter than the standard steel equivalent, are spin forged from a single aluminium billet, a unique manufacturing process using a CNC machine to produce a higher degree of production accuracy and a truer running wheel.



Xlite is available in machined and polished finishes, while Xbrite goes through several automated treatment stages which permeate the metal deeper to deliver a wheel with the highest levels of corrosion resistance and shine. Wheels are available in 17.5, 19.5 and 22.5 inch sizes.



The ultimate advantages of operating with forged aluminium wheels including extra payloads, reduced diesel usage, decreased CO² emissions and less wear on surrounding parts, including expensive components such as tyres and brakes.



MWheels has exclusive European distribution rights for Xlite and Xbrite forged aluminium wheels, as well as the Xsteel range through its agreement with Wheel India. It also supplies all other wheel manufacturers as well as a comprehensive range of accessories.

