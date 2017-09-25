Nexen Tire Expands OE Tyre Supply in Europe

Nexen Tire, a leading global tyre manufacturer, announced that it will be expanding its original equipment (OE) tyre supplies in the European automobile market. Nexen Tire’s ‘N’blue HD Plus’ will be supplied as OE tyres to a number of European carmakers, including Volkswagen, SEAT and Škoda.



“We are proud that our products satisfy the requirements of global carmakers in Europe,” said Nexen Tire. “Nexen Tire will continue to expand its presence in the global market though its commitment to innovation and quality.”

‘N’blue HD Plus (215/45R17 91W)’ will be equipped for the newly upgraded Polo, a compact hatchback and one of Volkswagen’s best-selling models with quality design and ride experience. The same tires in sizes 205/60R16 92V and 215/60R16 95V will be fitted on Volkswagen’s T-Roc, its new compact SUV manufactured in Portugal.

Nexen Tire will also supply ‘N’blue HD Plus’ for the Spanish automobile brand SEAT. SEAT’s steady-selling hatchback model, Ibiza, will be equipped with the tyres in size 215/45R17 91W in addition to SEAT’s first SUV Ateca, which will also be fitted with the same tyres in size 215/60R16 95V.

Additionally, two models from the Czech auto brand Škoda will also be equipped with the same tyres. Škoda’s top model, Superb, will use ‘N’blue HD Plus (215/60R16 95V)’ as an OE tyre, as will Karoq, a mid-size SUV manufactured to reinforce Škoda’s SUV line-up.