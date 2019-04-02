NEXEN TYRE and Stapletons rewarded their 22 Top Partners

Stapletons – Who are one of the UK’s largest distributors of tyres, invited the top 22 NEXEN POINT Partners to a unique workshop in Provence in the South of France.

These loyal NEXEN participants were rewarded due to their performance in the NEXEN POINT Partner program, initiated by

NEXEN TYRE Europe over the past year.

At hot spots like Nice, Cannes and Saint Tropez the customers experienced an exciting program of activities like Classic Car Driving and Tyre Workshops with the presentation of the latest NEXEN TYRES.

The highlight of the event was an awards ceremony where every dealer was acknowledged as a successful NEXEN POINT member.

"We were very proud to see the development and successful implementation of our exclusive NEXEN POINT program in the UK. Stapleton’s and NEXEN were pleased to take this opportunity to strengthen the customer relationships with the Top 22 dealers who drive the NEXEN TYRE brand in the UK“ said Cheol-Ho Kang Senior Manager Europe Marketing NEXEN TIRE s.r.o.