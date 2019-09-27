Nexen Tyre and Stapleton’s sign Harry Redknapp as brand ambassador!

Nexen Tyre and Stapleton’s (Tyre Services) Ltd have embarked on a new venture with Harry Redknapp leading the line. The first of a series of social media videos launched on Nexen’s Facebook (@NexenTyreUK) and Instagram (UKNexenTyre) pages on Friday 27thSeptember.

With Harry’s national treasure status and overwhelming popularity since winning ‘I’m a Celebrity’ in 2018. Nexen Tyre’s desire in collaborating with Harry is largely to drive brand awareness on B2B and B2C level, whilst promoting and engaging with the UK public on tyre safety. There’s some pretty ‘triffic’ things lined up over the coming weeks and months which will be worth keeping an eye out for…. #kingoftheroad #tofollowharryfollownexen