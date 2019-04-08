Nilsson targeting title glory as he focuses on asphalt improvements

William Nilsson has a busy year ahead in 2019, with a dual programme highlighted by a return to the RX2 International Series presented by Cooper Tires – where he will seek to banish the bad luck that tracked him throughout last season.

Nilsson has been a consistent front-runner in the official FIA World Rallycross Championship feeder series since its inception two years ago, finishing fifth in the standings in 2017 and seventh in 2018 with successful Swedish team JC Raceteknik, but all-too-often last season, the talented teenager found himself on the wrong side of Lady Luck.

The South African finale was a case in point, as Nilsson was denied a likely podium finish when he had to take avoiding action after another driver picked up a puncture – one of many occasions on which he did not come away with the kind of result his eye-catching pace suggested he deserved.

As a Scandinavian, Nilsson grew up competing predominantly on gravel, but this year, he is paying particular attention to perfecting his form on asphalt, by dovetailing his RX2 commitments with a maiden campaign in Sweden’s V8 Thunder Cars series – a move that he hopes will pay dividends

“I’m really excited!” enthused the 19-year-old, selected as ‘Rallycross Junior of the Year’ by Sweden’s Bilsport Magazine in 2017. “Having already won both RallyX Nordic and the Swedish Championship in Supercar Lites machinery, this year, I wanted to focus fully on international rallycross. At the same time, I feel ready for some new challenges on home soil in Sweden, which is where V8 Thunder Cars come in.

“Although I am still young, I have been competing in rallycross for several years, so the goal in RX2 has to be to win races and push for the title. The calibre in the series is extremely high and everything has to come together if I want to fight regularly at the front, but after the long winter break, I’m more than ready to go again and can’t wait to get to Barcelona!”

The 2019 RX2 International Series presented by Cooper Tires will comprise seven rounds in support of the FIA World Rallycross Championship presented by Monster Energy, visiting Spain, Belgium, Great Britain, Norway, Sweden, France and South Africa.

2019 RX2 International Series presented by Cooper Tires Calendar



