During the annual Nissan Europe Supplier Quality Seminar, representatives from Nissan’s Purchasing Department recognized Goodyear Dunlop’s “excellent quality performance in supplying automotive components to Nissan”.

Nissan’s purchasing department considers several aspects such as delivery, costs and incidents in assessing suppliers and has given Goodyear a very positive review. For 2016 Nissan valued Goodyear’s performance very positively thanks to the remarkable results achieved in the Production Process Model, which caused zero issues to Nissan throughout the year.

The award ceremony took place in September, at the Nissan Brand Center in Barcelona, Spain. Nick Harley, Goodyear’s Managing Director OE Consumer EMEA, comments: “Receiving this award from Nissan is a great honour for Goodyear and our cross functional teams. It acknowledges our great every-day commitment to provide Nissan not only with excellent products, but also with an excellent service.”

