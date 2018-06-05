Mr. Teemu Kangas-Kärki (M.Sc., Economics) has been appointed Nokian Tyres’ new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). He will take up the position on July 16, 2018. Kangas-Kärki has served in various international business and corporate financial positions since 1992, most recently in Fiskars Plc. Simultaneously, Nokian Tyres has appointed Mr. Jukka Kasi (MSc., Electronics) to Vice President, Products and Technologies, starting October 1, 2018. Both Kangas-Kärki and Kasi will be members of Nokian Tyres management team and report to the President & CEO Hille Korhonen.

– Teemu Kangas-Kärki has a strong background as a CFO. His financial expertise and familiarity with the consumer goods and retail business in Europe and USA will be a major asset to us as we are aiming at doubling our sales in North America and growing our sales by 50% in Central Europe in the next 5 years, as well as maintaining our market leader positions in Nordics and Russia, says Hille Korhonen, President & CEO of Nokian Tyres.

Mr. Kasi will be responsible for leading and developing Nokian Tyres’ global Product Management, Advance Development and R&D functions. Kasi has extensive experience in research and development and product management in various companies, most recently in Danfoss Drives as Vice President, Products & Segments.

– We are delighted to get Jukka into our team. He has proven track record of leading product management, operations, and R&D in global industrial business. We want to ensure that Nokian Tyres continues to be a leader in innovation in terms of both products and solutions, says Korhonen.