Nokian Tyres begins work on administration building at its US factory

As the company prepares to begin producing tyres for commercial use in the US factory in early 2020, it aims to open its office facility in the middle part of next year.

Nokian Tyres has begun construction on a world-class administration building at its new factory in Dayton, Tennessee.

Complete with meeting spaces, offices, a gym, garden and other premium amenities, the facility is intended to reinforce the Scandinavian company’s life-driven culture while providing everything its employees need to be successful.

“Our administration building is another example of our desire to be the employer of choice in Southeast Tennessee,” said Dayton Factory Operations Director Peter Chia. “In addition to taking care of our workers’ practical business needs, we want this facility to give them space to thrive.”

Nokian Tyres is partnering with EMJ Construction to construct the facility, which is scheduled for completion in mid-2020. Work on the adjacent production complex is largely complete; trial production began in early July, and commercial tyre production remains on schedule for early next year.

The administration building’s interactive, open-concept office space will accommodate as many as 100 employees. The two-story, 26,500-square-foot facility will also feature:

A cafeteria that doubles as a large meeting space

Conference rooms

A first-aid room

A gym and locker rooms

A sauna, to honor the company’s Finnish roots

Nokian Tyres is building several green features at the factory. That includes a greenspace area outside the building, which features a garden between the parking lot and the building’s entrance complete with a pond, trees, park benches and a walking path. Patios will dot the exterior of the structure.

“As a Tennessee-based company we are thrilled to have the opportunity to work with Nokian Tyres,” said Chas Torrence, EVP, EMJ Construction. “Nokian Tyres is a best-in-class brand and manufacturer. We’re proud to partner with the company during its exciting growth and expansion in North America.”

“We are going above and beyond to provide our team members with a premium place to work,” said Nokian Tyres Construction Manager David Korda. “In my years of experience helping oversee industrial construction projects, this is among the most impressive facilities I have encountered.”

The Dayton Factory is a major element of Nokian Tyres’ ambitious growth strategy, through which the company aims to double North American sales by 2023. The facility will allow the company to make premium products tailored to the needs of North American consumers, expand its customer base, and strengthen its relationships with existing customers.

Once capacity reaches four million tyres per year, the factory will employ as many as 400 people, from production operators to engineers, managers and specialists in several core business areas.