Nokian Tyres’ CFO Anne Leskelä to resign

Ms. Anne Leskelä, Vice President, Finance and IR of Nokian Tyres plc has today announced her resignation from the Company.



"It has been inspiring to be part of the growth story of this successful company for more than 20 years. Now is the time to pass the torch to a successor," says Anne Leskelä.

"I thank Anne for her contributions to our Company and wish her all the best for the future," says Hille Korhonen, President and CEO of Nokian Tyres.

Leskelä continues in her position until the beginning of July 2018. The Company will immediately start the recruitment process for a new CFO.