Nokian Tyres has been included in Dow Jones’ DJSI World sustainability index for the third year in a row. The company was also selected for the more strictly defined DJSI Europe index.

In 20 out of the 21 criteria of the 2019 assessment, the company scored higher than the average of the global Auto Components sector.

– We are proud to be included in the top 10 percent of the world’s most sustainable listed companies. Sustainability is at the core of our business and the Nokian Tyres brand. We are proud of the acknowledgement and our whole global team continues to strive towards the goals we have set to our sustainability work, says President & CEO Hille Korhonen.

Nokian Tyres aims to be the leader in sustainability by working continuously for better corporate sustainability regarding products as well as the company’s operations. In May 2018, Nokian Tyres joined the Science Based Targets initiative, which aims to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement.

We met our goal of reducing the CO2 emissions of the tires by reducing the rolling resistance by 7% in average (compared to 2013) ahead of schedule. The goal of this determined work is to improve the eco-friendliness of the products without compromising on safety.

– Our new factory in the U.S. is one more proof of our sustainability: safety in the workplace and eco-friendliness have been priorities already in the building phase, Korhonen says.

Nokian Tyres will continue working on its corporate sustainability. Company wants to set an example for the entire tire industry and help create added value for people, the economy and the environment.

Indices list the world’s most sustainable companies – including Nokian Tyres

The Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) is an annual sustainability assessment of large publicly traded companies by the Swiss RobecoSAM. For investors, this is a highly valued, comprehensive corporate sustainability assessment. RobecoSAM assesses corporate sustainability in terms of financial, social and environmental criteria. An independent assessment by an international company provides stakeholders – such as customers, investors and employees – with a reliable description of companies’ sustainability work.

In 2019, RobecoSAM invited over 3,500 of the world’s largest publicly traded companies to participate in the sustainability assessment. Based on the assessment, the top 10% of these companies were included in the DJSI World index as the most sustainable companies in the world.

Learn more about Nokian Tyres’ work on sustainability