Nokian Tyres plc is increasing its production capacity for passenger car tyres at the Nokia factory by approximately 30% by starting to run in four shifts. With this capacity increase, more than 80 new people will be hired for passenger car tyre production in Nokia.

Recruitment will begin immediately and employment relationships will start from September onwards, with an emphasis on the end of the year. Production will run four shifts at the latest in the beginning of 2019.

- Our growth strategy requires increasing production. Nokian Tyres has experienced strong growth, and our goal is to continue on this path by doubling our North American business and growing our business in Central Europe by 50% over the next five years. At the same time, we want to ensure our continuous market leadership in the Nordic countries and Russia, says Hille Korhonen, President and CEO of Nokian Tyres.

Nokian Tyres’ passenger car tyre production in Nokia is currently running three shifts five days a week. In the future, the factory will run four shifts six days a week.