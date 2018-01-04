The versatile, high-quality winter tyre range of the world’s northernmost tyre manufacturer is complemented as Nokian Tyres introduces four new product families: Nordic non-studded Nokian Hakkapeliitta R3 and R3 SUV winter tyres for the Nordic, Russian and North American, Nokian WR SUV 4 for the Central European and Nokian WR G4 for the North American markets.

The Nokian Hakkapeliitta is a special product for demanding winter conditions and the leading winter tyre brand in the Nordic countries, Russia and North America. “Next winter, our Hakkapeliitta winter tyre range will be more competitive than ever, as this winter season’s new product, the multiple test winning Nokian Hakkapeliitta 9 studded tyre, is joined by entirely new non-studded Hakkapeliitta winter tyres,” says Petri Niemi, Head of Product and Pricing Management for Nokian Tyres.

“The new Nordic non-studded Nokian Hakkapeliitta R3 winter tyre is the number one choice for those who value unique driving comfort, safety and greener driving. These new products that utilise state-of-the-art technology will increase and support our sales during the coming winter seasons,” Niemi continues.



In addition to the Nokian Hakkapeliitta winter tyres, the company is introducing entirely new winter products on its important growth markets in Central Europe and North America. The Nokian WR SUV 4 is an SUV tyre for varying Central European winter weather. Its excellent handling maximises peace of mind even at higher speeds.

The new products will start shipping to retailers in the spring of 2018. The comprehensive and modern size selection will be available to consumers during the winter tyre season of autumn 2018. More information on the new winter tyres will be published across different channels during the winter and spring.